Liverpool Record Unwanted UCL Feat After PSG Defeat

Liverpool recorded an unwanted UEFA Champions League feat after they were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at Anfield.

PSG secured their place in the quarter-finals, edging out the Reds 4-1 on penalties after the second leg ended 1-0 and 1-1 on aggregate.





Arne Slot’s men went into the encounter 1-0 ahead from the first leg at Parc Des Princes but Ousmane Dembele tied the contest when he scored on 12 minutes.

In the penalty shootout PSG converted all their kicks while Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones from the spot.

Now according to Squawka, Liverpool were eliminated from a major European knockout tie for the first time ever after winning the first leg away from home, progressing from 30 straight ties before tonight.

The Reds attention will now shift to the Premier League where they are 15 points ahead of Arsenal in the league table.

Also, they will take on Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup final this weekend.



