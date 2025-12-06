Lookman Features, Orban Benched In Verona’s Win Vs Atalanta

Ademola Lookman was in action while Guft Orban was benched in Hellas Verona’s 3-1 home win against Atalanta on Saturday night.

Lookman saw action for 90 minutes but could not help Atalanta avoid defeat on the road.

Orban has recently struggled for playing time since joining Hellas Verona from the Bundesliga.

Lookman, on his part, has been in action for the former Europa League winners but has been linked with January transfer all season.

The former African Player of the Year would hope to help the Super Eagles land a fourth AFCON title after the team failed to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.



