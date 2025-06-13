Lookman Nominated For Atalanta’s Goal Of The Season

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has been nominated for Atalanta’s Goal of the Season, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman was nominated for his superb strike in La Dea’s 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, and 5-0 thrashing of Empoli.

The 27-year-old fired a shot past Thibaut Courtois for Atalanta’s second goal against Real Madrid.

Lookman’s second was a sublime finish in a Serie A clash with Empoli.

The former Leicester City player latched onto a sublime pass from Mateo Retegui, and dribbled past the goalkeeper before slotting the bal into an empty net.

The talented winger was named Man of the Match in both games.

The Nigeria international was in good form for Atalanta last season, registering 22 goals , and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

By Adeboye Amosu




