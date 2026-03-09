Close Menu
    Man City To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Quarter-final Clash

    EPL: Slot Woes Continue As Man City Thrash Liverpool

    Manchester City will host fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, BBC Sport reports.

    The heavyweight pairing was confirmed after the draw was concluded on Monday.

    League One Port Vale’s reward for beating Sunderland in the FA Cup is a quarter-final tie away to Chelsea.

    Record 14-time winners Arsenal go to Southampton, eighth in the Championship.

    Leeds United will travel to the winners of Monday’s tie between West Ham United and Brentford.

    Port Vale are the lowest ranked side left in the competition. It will be the first time they have met Chelsea in a competitive fixture since 1929.

    The ties will be played across the weekend of 4-5 April.

    FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

    Southampton v Arsenal

    Chelsea v Port Vale

    Manchester City v Liverpool

    West Ham United or Brentford v Leeds United


