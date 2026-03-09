Man City To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Quarter-final Clash

Manchester City will host fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, BBC Sport reports.

The heavyweight pairing was confirmed after the draw was concluded on Monday.

League One Port Vale’s reward for beating Sunderland in the FA Cup is a quarter-final tie away to Chelsea.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal go to Southampton, eighth in the Championship.

Also Read: Szoboszlai Not On Same Level With Gerrard –Ex-Liverpool Defender

Leeds United will travel to the winners of Monday’s tie between West Ham United and Brentford.

Port Vale are the lowest ranked side left in the competition. It will be the first time they have met Chelsea in a competitive fixture since 1929.

The ties will be played across the weekend of 4-5 April.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham United or Brentford v Leeds United



