Man City To Honour De Bruyne With Etihad Statue

Manchester City have announced that a statue will be commissioned to honour Kevin De Bruyne’s remarkable decade of service to the club, following his final home appearance at the Etihad Stadium during Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who is set to leave City this summer, has become one of the most iconic figures in the club’s history.

Since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has played over 400 matches and won 19 major trophies, helping to shape one of the most successful eras in City’s history.

In recognition of his contributions, City will immortalise De Bruyne outside the Etihad, where he will join the ranks of fellow club legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva, and Sergio Aguero, who have also been commemorated with statues in recent years.

“It means I will always be part of this club,” De Bruyne said after the match, speaking with Matchday Live presenter Natalie Pike.

An emotional night at the Etihad included a special post-match ceremony in which De Bruyne received a framed shirt signed by teammates and staff, a lifetime season card, and a heartfelt video tribute on the big screen.

A full house of supporters paid tribute throughout the night, applauding a player who defined a generation of City dominance.

Earlier on Tuesday, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak unveiled a commemorative mosaic in De Bruyne’s honour at the City Football Academy (CFA), continuing the club’s tradition of celebrating its greatest servants – a list that includes Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, and Ilkay Gundogan.

