Man United Reopen Talks To Sign Osimhen

Premier League giants Manchester United have reopened talks with Victor Osimhen over a potential transfer in the summer transfer window.

This is according to a report from Foot Mercato (via Yahoo Sport).

United are hoping to sign a striker before the new season begins.

Osimhen is aiming to leave the Serie A champions this summer and is entertaining interest from several clubs, including the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international is demanding a salary of €12m from his potential new club.

He spent last season on loan with Galatasaray, who are also hoping to keep him in Turkey.

Napoli have set an asking price of €75m for the former Lille striker.

Also Read: Chukwueze Stuns Hometown With N465m Mansion For Dad Unveiling; Tricycles And Scholarship Giveaways

Manchester United were previously in talks over a transfer for Osimhen in May, and the terms of a potential transfer remain the same.

The Old Trafford club are also considering other targets to bolster their attacking options this summer, including Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

They have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ruben Amorim would hope to have a positve outcome in his full season in charge at United after a disappointing campaign last term.

The Manchester club ended the Premier League season in a disappointing 15th place, losing 18 and winning 11 of their 38 matches.

Despite their poor league form, United reached the Europa League final but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, which cost them automatic Champions League qualification.

On his part, Osimhen helped Galatasaray win both the Turkish league and Cup, scoring 37 goals, provided six assists in 41 games across all competitions.



By James Agberebi



