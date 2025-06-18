Moffi: Getting ACL, Meniscus Surgery Frustrated Me At Nice

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi says his ACL and meniscus surgery frustrated him at Nice last season.



The Nigerian international made five appearances and managed a goal for Nice in Ligue 1 after he was sidelined for around eight months due to injury.



Moffi, via his official Instagram handle, expressed gratitude to the club’s management and staff for helping him to recover from it.

“Getting an ACL and a meniscus surgery has to be top of the list. Those were difficult times,” Moffi wrote on Instagram.



“Personally, I accepted it, took it day by day (somedays are frustrating). I had good people around me as well, and my faith helped me a lot.”



