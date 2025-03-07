Morocco 2025: South Africa Coach Reveals Plot To Stop Flamingos

Bantwana of South Africa head coach Ntombifuthi Khumalo has revealed his team’s plan to beat the Flamingos of Nigeria.

South Africa will host Bankole Olowookere’s side in the first leg of the second qualifying round tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday.





The Bantwana are targeting a third appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Khumalo said they are completely focused on their goal.

“We want to go to the World Cup. Our plan is to make sure that after each and every 15-minute period, we introduce how we defend, so that we don’t concede,” Khumalo told safa.net.

“We will play high and attack, because at the end of the day, we can’t win the game if we don’t try to create opportunities to score.

“But the main focus is to make sure we don’t concede, and we reinforce our defense. We did most of the tactical work, and it was on how we defend, and try to press high.

“We saw them when they played in the tournament in January, how they are good when they attacked, so we were working on it. But so far, I’m happy about the girls.”

By Adeboye Amosu



