Musiala Gives Thoughts About Donnarumma After Horrible Injury

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala said on Wednesday that no one is to blame for the severe leg injury he sustained last weekend in the Club World Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Musiala suffered a fractured fibula due to a broken and dislocated ankle in his left leg after being hit by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a scramble for the ball late in the first half of the Parisiens’ 2-0 win in the quarter-final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has undergone surgery after his return to Germany and will be out of action for months.

Speaking in a short video on Instagram (via Telegraph India): “I want to say that there is no one to blame for this. Situations like this happen.

“I want to say thank you for all the lovely support I got from all of you. It really means a lot to me. It is nice to see that the football world comes together in a time like this, and I really appreciate it.

“The surgery went really well. I am in good care. I am going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again.”

Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had accused Donnarumma of an unnecessary challenge against Musiala, and also criticised him for not immediately going over to the stricken Bayern player.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said he didn’t want to comment on Neuer’s remarks because he doesn’t want to judge statements from others.”

Meanwhile, Donnarumma and his PSG teammates have reached the final of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup after a dominant 4-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz got two goals and Ousmane Dembele and substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the encounter.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners will now take former Club World Cup winners Chelsea on Sunday.



