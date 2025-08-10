Ndidi Thrilled To Join One Of The ‘Biggest Teams’ Besiktas

Wilfred Ndidi has revealed why he opted to sign for Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas, reports Completesports.com

Ndidi joined Besiktas from Leicester City on a permanent transfer on Friday.

The 28-year-old said the desire to play for one of the best clubs in world made him moved to the Black Eagles.

“Beşiktaş are one of the biggest teams in the country. I wanted to be here because I want to see a new environment, new people and a new league,” he told Besiktas TV.

“When I received the offer from Beşiktaş, I was really impressed and I want to come here.”

Desire To Win Laurels

Ndidi won the FA Cup, and Community Shield during his time with Leicester City.

The Nigeria international stated that he is looking forward to winning more laurels at Besiktas.

“My biggest goal at Beşiktaş is to win as many matches as possible. These victories will bring us trophies and take us to the next level,” Ndidi said.

“That’s why I think this is a great opportunity for me to join the team and win more matches together.”

Hardworking And Team Player

He described himself as a “team player”.

“I am a very hard-working player. I am a team player. I don’t play just for my personal goals,” he declared.

“I play more for the team to win. Because when the team wins, all the players are at their best. So, I can say that I am a team player in the truest sense.”

By Adeboye Amosu



