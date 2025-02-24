Nigerian Forward Dies After Tragic Road Accident In Uganda

Ugandan outfit, Vipers Sports Club, have announced the death of their Nigerian forward, Abubakar Lawal.

Lawal passed away following a motorcycle accident on Entebbe Road in Kampala on Monday.





The 29-year-old was reportedly on his way to training when the incident occurred.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning. His body has been transferred to a medical facility for postmortem examination. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement released on their official website.

The striker joined Vipers SC in July 2022 from Rwanda’s AS Kigali and played a crucial role in their 2022/23 Uganda Premier League title victory.

He has made eight league appearances for the club this season.

Lawal played in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, for Kano Pillars FC, Wikki Tourists FC, and Nasarawa United before moving abroad.

By Adeboye Amosu



