Nigerian Youngster Signs First Professional Contract At Wolves

Italian-born 17-year-old Nigerian defender Elvis Elendu has signed his first professional contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves, in a statement, dislcosed that Elendu was one of three academy players who signed their first professional deals with the football club.

The other two players are Makenzie Bradbury from Wales and South Korean Minkyu Ji.

Wolves said in a statement: ” He (Elendu) joined the club from Cambridge United’s academy in the summer 2024 as an under-16 and has so far made 15 appearances in the under-18 Premier League.

Commenting on Elendu’s signing, Wolves Academy Manager of Football, Jon Hunter-Barrett said:”Elvis is a strong and aggressive centre-back who thrives on the defensive side of the game. He relishes physical battles, reads the game well, and has consistently excelled at this level.”

“I’m really excited for all three players and look forward to continuing their development.”



