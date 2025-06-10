Nottingham Forest Extend Aina’s Contract

Ola Aina is expected to stay at Nottingham Forest for the 2025/26 season after the Tricky Trees activated the one-year extension in his contract.

Aina has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, and Liverpool following an impressive campaign for Forest.

The Premier League club have now decided to keep him at the City Ground for at least one more season.

Forest are still hopeful the Nigeria international will sign a long-term contract that will see him remain at the club beyond this summer.

The 28-year-old scored twice and registered one assist in 35 league appearances for the Tricky Trees last season.

The full-back moved to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving Serie A club Torino.

Aina has established himself as a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The Reds will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

By Adeboye Amosu



