Nottingham Forest Sack Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest released a statement on Tuesday that read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

The 51-year-old, who was handed a new contract this summer after guiding Forest to the Europa League, said in August his relationship with co-owner Evangelos Marinakis was “not the same” and “not so good as it was [last season]”, Sky Sport reports.

It is believed that no one has yet been lined up as a replacement, but the club are hoping to move swiftly. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Fulham’s Marco Silva are all widely admired by the Forest hierarchy.



