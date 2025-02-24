NPFL: Akwa United’s Top Scorer Alaekwe Sidelined For One Month With Injury

Chijioke Alaekwe, Akwa United’s leading scorer, will be out of action for at least four weeks after suffering a shoulder fracture, Completesports.com reports.

Alaekwe has netted five goals for Kennedy Boboye’s side in the current campaign.





The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah forward sustained the injury on Thursday during the Akwa Ibom State FA Cup semi-final against Godswill Akpabio United. The NPFL side won the match 1-0 to secure a spot in the final, scheduled for Sunday, 23 February 2025, at the Nest of Champions, Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com, the fair-skinned striker confirmed he will miss Akwa United’s NPFL matchday 26 away fixture against his former club, Kano Pillars, on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

“I won’t travel to Kano with my team to face my former club, Kano Pillars,” Alaekwe told Completesports.com on Monday afternoon.

“This is because I suffered a shoulder fracture during our state FA Cup semi-final match against Godswill Akpabio United on Thursday.

“I went up for an aerial ball with their defenders, but I landed awkwardly, injuring my shoulder in the process. Unfortunately, I’ve been ruled out for a month,” Alaekwe painfully recounted.

The former Sheikh Jamal of Bangladesh striker expressed his disappointment at missing the crucial clash against Kano Pillars.

“I would have loved to be part of the squad against my former team. Besides, our league position isn’t great, and we need all our best players available for every game to steer the club to safety,” he added.

Akwa United currently sit 19th position in the NPFL table with 24 points.

By Sab Osuji



