NPFL Approves Sunshine Stars’ Return To Dipo Dina Stadium

Sunshine Stars will now play their remaining home games in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

The NPFL approved the Owena Waves’ return to the ground on Tuesday.





Sunshine Stars previously played their home games at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium following renovation works at their original home venue, Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

They were later ordered to play their home games at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne following the poor state of the Dipo Dina Stadium’s playing surface.

“However, going by the logistics and scheduling problems encountered at the Remo Stars Stadium, and Dipo Dina Stadium having met our conditions, you are hereby granted an approval for the use of the above mentioned facility,” reads a statement by the NPFL Chief Executive Officer, Davidson Owumi.

Sunshine Stars will host Heartland in a matchday 31 encounter in Ijebu Ode on Wednesday.

Abubakar Bala’s side currently occupy 19th position on the table with 33 points from 30 games.

