NPFL: Barau FC Determined To Extend Unbeaten Streak –Agagbe

Barau FC head coach Eugene Agagbe hopes his side can maintain their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

The Maliya Boys held Warri Wolves to a 0-0 draw in a matchday 27 encounter in Ozoro on Saturday.

The Kano club are now unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Barau FC will look to extend the run when they confront former champions Rivers United in their next game.

Agagbe commended his players for their resolute display against Warri Wolves.



“It’s not easy to go seven matches unbeaten in the NPFL,” Agagbe told Barau FC media.

“Our focus has now shifted to Rivers United because we are taking it one match at a time.”

Barau FC currently occupy 12th position on the NPFL table with 34 points from 26 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



