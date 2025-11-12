NPFL: Enyimba Coach Eguma Proud Of Players’ Resilience In Abia Derby Draw

Enyimba Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is “proud” of the People’s Elephant for their resilience in the 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 12 draw away to Abia Warriors on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

The keenly contested Abia Derby ended goalless, a result that saw Eguma scale through the two-match ultimatum handed to him by the hierarchy of the nine-time Nigerian champions and two-time African champions.

Enyimba End Winless Run After Club Ultimatum

Before the draw, Enyimba had endured a difficult run of four consecutive games without a win, a slump that saw the People’s Elephant tumble from their lofty position on the league table.

In response, an enraged club management issued a two-match ultimatum to Eguma, who was under immense pressure to turn things around.

However, like the proverbial cat with nine lives, the former Rivers United Technical Manager rallied his troops to a morale-boosting 3–1 home victory over Kano Pillars in Matchday 11, before following it up with a crucial away point against Abia Warriors in Matchday 12.

Eguma Hails Players’ Character And Determination

“I’m proud of the boys. They showed character, resilience and determination,” Eguma told Completesports.com on Wednesday.

“You know, it’s a derby game that could go either way, but the boys fought hard to pick a point. I’m proud of them and happy with the result,” he added.

Enyimba Face Injury Concerns Ahead Of Wikki Tourists Clash

Having survived the ultimatum, Eguma is now focused on building on the positive momentum as Enyimba prepare to welcome Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in their Matchday 13 fixture on Sunday.

Ironically, Eguma will be without three key players for the encounter.

“Mojeeb Babatunde, one of our strikers, is out with an ankle injury,” the coach lamented.

“Ekene Awazie is yet to recover from his injury, same with Ifeanyi Ihemekwele. But we’re determined to build on our recent performances. It will be a tough game, no doubt, but we’ll do our best to get the three points,” he emphasised.

