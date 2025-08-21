NPFL: Ikorodu City Sign Liberian Goalkeeper Julu

Liberian goalkeeper Derrick Julu has joined Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit, Ikorodu City, reports Completesports.com.

Julu put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Ikorodu City.

The Oga Boys announced the shot stopper’s arrival on their Facebook page.

“We’re excited to sign Liberian national team goalie, Derrick Julu from 2x Liberian First Division Champions Watanga FC on a two years deal,” reads the short statement.

Ikorodu City have also announced the signing of the trio of Uchechukwu Onyemaechi, Taiwo Alao, and Rasheed Owolabi.

The three players were signed from Ijebu United, Sporting Lagos, and Inter Lagos respectively.

The Lagos club will be away to Kwara United in their first game of the 2025/26 NPFL in Ilorin on Sunday.

