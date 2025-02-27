NPFL: Insurance Floor Ikorodu City; Rivers vs Katsina United Called Off

Bendel Insurance defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 26 encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Thursday.

The first half ended goalless with both teams failing to convert their chances.





Stanley Okorom however gave Insurance the lead seven minutes into the second half.

The visitors equalised almost immediately through Shola Adelani’s stunning free kick.

Uche Collins however scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 69th minute.

Insurance moved to eighth position with 38 points from 26 matches.

Ikorodu City remain in seventh position with same points, but a superior goal difference.

The encounter between Rivers United and Katsina United was called off following heavy downpour at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Rivers United were leading 1-0 before play was halted.

Former Akwa United striker, Ubong Friday scored the goal in the 17th minute.

The second half of the match will resume on Friday at 9am.

By Adeboye Amosu



