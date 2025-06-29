NPFL: Kano Pillars To Start Pre-Season Training Monday

Kano Pillars will officially resume training on Monday, 30th June 2025, as preparations begin in earnest for the upcoming 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season slated to commence in August.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/2025 football season, the Management of the four-time NPFL champions granted the players a well deserved one month break.

That holiday period comes to an end this weekend, paving the way for a crucial return to camp as the team aim to restore its place among the elites of Nigerian club football.

The following retained players are expected to report for the first training session at the club’s training ground;

Muttaka Musa, Abdullahi Abubakar, Fahad Usman, Dawud Ibrahim, Abdullahi Ali, Yusuf Bala Maigoro, Naziru Auwalu Ibrahim, Rabiu Ali, Aminu Adam Sani, Habibu Yakubu, Ahmed Musa, Mustapha Umar, Ibrahim Sani Halliru.

Others are; Jerry Alex, Umar Sani Yakasai, Auwal Ali Malam, Imran Ahmad, Sudais Ali Baba, Zaharadeen Bello, Shehu Abdullahi, Yusuf Abdullahi, Okeke Destiny Abuchi, Bright Emmanuel, Ibrahim Inuwa, and Mubarak Lawan.

In addition, several promising developmental players that includes; Jibrin Yusuf, Aminu Muhammed, Mustapha Muhammed and Muhammad Usman will join up with the senior squad as part of the club’s vision to blend experience with youthful energy.

Meanwhile, the club’s newly signed players for the 2025/2026 season will also link up with the squad.

The full list of these fresh faces, including Suleiman Idris Ibrahim, who makes a return from Europe, will be unveiled to the public soon.

Speaking ahead of the resumption, Alhaji Ali Muhammad Umar, Chairman of the club, charged the players and technical crew to approach the new season with total commitment and discipline. He emphasized that the club’s objective remains clear ‘to fight for honours and reclaim the pride of place in Nigerian football.

The Sai Masu finished in ninth position last season with 53 points from 38 matches.



