NPFL: Mangut Plays Down Nasarawa United’s Victory Against Ikorodu City

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has said it is important for his team to keep pushing hard to finish in a respectable position at the end of the season.

The Solild Miners defeated Ikorodu City 1-0 a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 29 encounter on Sunday.

Bright Amadi scored the winning goal from a free kick seven minutes from time.

The win lifted the Lafia club to third position on the league table.

Mangut Talks Up Important Win

“Before now, we were very much aware of how difficult this game would be, knowing that Ikorodu City are also a team in contention for the league title,”Mangut told the club’s media.

“We gave them a lot of respect in the first-half. We sat back a lot, no chance created, so, we decided to effect some changes in the second half, and you saw that those changes made the difference for us.

“In all, we are grateful to God for the victory, regardless of the scoreline.

“With nine matches to end the current league season, we will continue to improve on our scoring and defending abilities to finish strong on the table.”

By Adeboye Amosu



