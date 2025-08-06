NPFL: Nasarawa United unveil Mangut As New Technical Adviser

Nasarawa United have unveiled their new technical adviser Mbwas Mangut, reports Completesports.com.

The 47-year-old replaces Salisu Yusuf, who left the role at the end of last season.

Yusuf, a former Super Eagles assistant coach has joined Beninoise club Coton FC.

Mangut brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in football management.

Ready For A New Challenge

Mangut expressed delight after penning his contract with the Solid Miners.

“I am very aware that a lot of other coaches applied for this job, but I feel good for the opportunity given to me to do what I know how to do best,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“Firstly, we have the mind and plans on what to do, and this time around, we have to act differently to get our needed results.

“A lot is being expected of this team, but my joy is that both the Government and stakeholders are strongly behind the team, and by the grace of God, we will achieve success together.

“With what I have come to meet on ground, there is only minimal job to be done to achieve our goals, and I will work alongside all the key stakeholders to actualize our set goals and aspirations, especially getting the team to play continental football again.

“The team ended strongly last season, and all that is needed is a few exceptional players to fortify the team to compete at the highest level.”

Big Expectations From Plateau United Management

Plateau United have high hopes for their new technical adviser.

“We are excited to welcome our new technical adviser, Mangut Mbwas, who is one of the best coaches in the country, to the family,” club chairman Solomon Babanjah declared.

“Coach Mangut’s appointment marks the beginning of a fresh chapter for our team as we look to build on last season’s achievements and push for greater success in the elite league.

“Our new Technical Adviser has a deep understanding of the game and the NPFL, having previously worked with top clubs in the league.

“His coaching philosophy aligns with our clubs ambitions, ensuring a seamless transition and a bright future for the Solid Miners.”



