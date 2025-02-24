NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Adopt Lafia City Stadium New Home Ground

Niger Tornadoes have selected the Lafia City Stadium as their temporary home ground, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) recently suspended the Ikon Allah Boys home ground, the Bako Kontagaro Stadium, Minna.





The ground’s playing surface has been declared unplayable by the NPFL.

The first alternate home ground, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna picked by Niger Tornadoes was also rejected by the NPFL.

The Minna club will be away to Lobi Stars in a matchday 26 encounter at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi on Wednesday.

Mohammed Majin’s side will host Enyimba in their first game at the Lafia City Stadium on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



