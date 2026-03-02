NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Hand Technical Crew Three-Game Ultimatum

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has been handed a three-match ultimatum by the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Minna club took the decision following a string of poor results.

The Ikon Allah Boys have secured just six points from a possible 24 in second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Tornadoes were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Warri Wolves in a matchday 28 encounter on Sunday.

They currently occupy 12th position on the NPFL table with 35 points from 27 games.

Mohammed’s side will face Plateau United, Kano Pillars, and Rivers United in their next three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



