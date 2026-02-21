NPFL: Otuyiga Steps Up Recovery, Eyes Return For El-Kanemi Warriors

El-Kanemi Warriors goalkeeper, Hakeem Otuyiga, has returned to training after his injury layoff.
Otuyiga joined his teammates in training this week after more than a month on the sidelines.
The former Akwa United goalie suffered a fractured arm during a tune-up game in early January before the start of the second round and had to undergo surgery immediately.
Read Also:NPFL: Kun Khalifat Determined To Secure Top-Flight Survival — Gabriel
Otuyiga declared that he is ready to get into the thick of things.
“I am back to training but not fully back. I’ve started rehabilitation. I promise I will be back and better,” he told the club’s media.
The goalkeeper has made 16 appearances for El-Kanemi Warriors this season and kept eight clean sheets.