NPFL: Otuyiga Steps Up Recovery, Eyes Return For El-Kanemi Warriors

El-Kanemi Warriors goalkeeper, Hakeem Otuyiga, has returned to training after his injury layoff.

Otuyiga joined his teammates in training this week after more than a month on the sidelines.

‎The former Akwa United goalie suffered a fractured arm during a tune-up game in early January before the start of the second round and had to undergo surgery immediately.

Otuyiga declared that he is ready to get into the thick of things.

“I am back to training but not fully back. I’ve started rehabilitation. I promise I will be back and better,” he told the club’s media.

‎The goalkeeper has made 16 appearances for El-Kanemi Warriors this season and kept eight clean sheets.