NPFL: Kun Khalifat Determined To Secure Top-Flight Survival — Gabriel

Kun Khalifat FC defender Gabriel Lekan said the players will keep fighting to maintain their flight status.

The Owerri club currently occupy bottom spot on the league table with 25 points.

Kun Khalifat will host Niger Tornadoes in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 27 encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Sunday.

The reverse fixture in Minna ended in a 1-1 draw, and The Pride of Imo State will be gunning for maximum points this time around.

Gabriel believed they still have a chance of beating the drop.

“I believe our team is focused on relentless effort as we gain more mental strength and also learning from our failures to achieve greatness,” Gabriel told the club’s media.

“We have an exciting team that is willing to fight for the badge, for the supporters till the end and retain our NPFL status.”



