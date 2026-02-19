NPFL: ‘Kanu-Led Enyimba Management Should Hire Coach, Sporting Director’ – Adepoju Decries Govt. Interference

Mutiu Adepoju, a former Super Eagles forward, has exclusively lamented to Completesports.com over what is happening at Enyimba FC regarding the appointment of officials — Head Coach and Sporting Director — to lead the team, insisting it’s the duty of the club’s management led by Nwankwo Kanu.

Adepoju expressed shock over the recent appointment of a Head Coach and Sporting Director for the two-time African champions by the Abia State Government, as opposed to those earlier engaged by the Nwankwo Kanu-led Enyimba FC management.

Enyimba had appointed Deji Ayeni as replacement for Stanley Eguma, as well as Uche ‘Gentle Giant’ Okechukwu as Sporting Director, replacing Ifeanyi Ekwueme, who resigned from the role weeks ago.

However, the Abia State Government instead engaged the services of Cameroon-born Emmanuel Deutsch as Enyimba Technical Adviser and Daniel Eke as Sporting Director.

The two key officials were unveiled on Wednesday in Aba and have consequently assumed duties in their new roles.

Kanu-Led Management Appointments Overruled

On Thursday, Adepoju expressed shock over the twist of events in the People’s Elephant fold, insisting that under a normal football management structure, it is the club hierarchy that should hire a coach and Sporting Director, albeit with government approval, given the fact that it is the government that owns and funds the club.

“I’m surprised that such is happening in a club like Enyimba. But I think that it is the duty of the management to hire a coach or a Sporting Director,” Adepoju, who is nicknamed ‘Headmaster’, told Completesports.com on Thursday evening.

Management And Government Roles Must Align – Adepoju

“No doubt, it is the government that owns and funds the team. It is also a fact that government should have a say in the goings-on at the club.

But when it comes to such appointments, I think it is the club’s management that should take the initiative regarding the best hands considered good enough to do the job.”

Kanu Situation Not Political Interference, Says Adepoju

The ‘Headmaster’ declined to label the government’s action as ‘political interference’, but stressed that both parties should work in harmony for the good of the club.

He also refrained from saying whether it was a ‘slight’ on the person and status of Nwankwo Kanu as a Nigeria legend and CAF/FIFA ambassador, but reckoned that Enyimba, as a club, has outgrown such internal issues.

Kanu, Enyimba Must Remain Nigeria’s Reference Point

“Like I said earlier, I don’t know what is happening or how it started. I also don’t know who did what or who is right or wrong. The fact is that Enyimba has gone beyond this and should remain a reference point for Nigerian club football,” Adepoju said.

By Sab Osuji



