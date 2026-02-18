NPFL: Deutsch Unveiled As TA, Ayeni Dropped As Enyimba Restore Stability After Boardroom Power Play

After a prolonged power play which saw Enyimba FC operate with two technical helmsmen, normalcy has returned to the fold of the two-time African champions following the confirmation and unveiling of veteran Cameroonian gaffer, Emmanuel Deutsch as the Technical Adviser, and Uche Okechukwu as the club’s Vice-Chairman respectively, Completesports.com reports.

The People’s Elephant are looking to ‘settle’ Coach Deji Ayeni, who was hired by the management of Enyimba after sacking Coach Stanley Eguma.

Okechukwu Back As Enyimba Vice-Chairman

For Uche ‘Gentle Giant’ Okechukwu, who was elevated to the Sporting Director role following the resignation of Ifeanyi Ekwueme, the former Super Eagles captain returns to his role as Vice Chairman of the Enyimba board.

Deputy Governor Leads Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling ceremony was performed by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Hon. Engr. Ikechukwu Lekwachi Emetu, alongside the Honourable Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Nwaobilor Nwadinma Ananaba, who presented the new appointees to the players and officials of the club.

Also Read: NPFL: Bassey Set For Enyimba Return Against Rivers United After Suspension Lift

Delivering the goodwill message of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the team and the continued growth of Enyimba FC as a pride of Abia State and Nigerian football.

The Deputy Governor urged the players, technical crew and management to work in unity and harmony to restore the club to its enviable heights.

“Enyimba remains a symbol of excellence and resilience. The government will continue to support the club, but success will require collective responsibility, discipline and shared vision,” he stated.

Deutsch Takes Charge As Enyimba Head Coach

Coach Deutsch Detchoua Gustave Emmanuel takes charge of the technical reins with immediate effect, bringing fresh ideas and renewed ambition to the People’s Elephant.

Eke Steps In As Sporting Director

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Eke, who previously served in the club’s scouting structure, steps into the role of Sporting Director, where he will oversee the club’s sporting philosophy, recruitment framework and long-term football development strategy.

Both officials have since resumed duties and have begun acquainting themselves with the players and backroom staff as preparations intensify for Matchday 27 of the Nigeria Premier Football League against Rivers United FC in Port Harcourt this Sunday.

By Sab Osuji



