NPFL: Bassey Set For Enyimba Return Against Rivers United After Suspension Lift

Nigeria Premier Football League side Enyimba forward, John Bassey, is in line to return to the People’s Elephant squad in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 27 fixture away to Rivers United, Completesports.com reports.

Bassey was suspended ‘for the rest of the season’ by the NPFL in the aftermath of the ugly incident that overshadowed Enyimba’s matchday 21 clash against Barau FC in Aba, with the match official allegedly stating in his report that Bassey ‘slapped’ him during the incident.

Following the sanction, Bassey remained frozen out of Enyimba’s matchday squads, with the hierarchy of the nine-time Nigeria champions administratively fighting to prove his innocence and secure his unbanning.

Bassey Suspension Saga And Fight For Clearance

The player himself told Completesports.com on Wednesday afternoon that he has now been cleared by the NPFL and would return to action on Sunday when Enyimba visit Rivers United in a matchday 27 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt.

“We’ve just finished training and I’m on my way home,” Bassey told Completesports.com.

“I’m happy that I’ll be back in action on Sunday against Rivers United in Port Harcourt. I’ve been suspended since our matchday 21 game here in Aba against Barau FC because the referee claimed that I slapped him.

“Truly, I never did that. My manager and Enyimba have been battling this suspension since then, and I’m happy now that it has been lifted so I can return to action starting this weekend.”

Bassey Determined To Boost Enyimba’s Campaign

Bassey has scored only once for the 2003 and 2004 CAF Champions League winners this season but told Completesports.com he is determined to add more goals in the remaining part of the campaign.

His agent, Chijioke Anderson, when contacted, expressed optimism that the forward would return to action this weekend.

“We’ve sent strong representations to the NPFL regarding his innocence, and I’m happy he will be unbanned so he can return to action this weekend.

“I believe the NPFL must have sent his release letter to Enyimba by now so he can play against Rivers United on Sunday,” Anderson said.

Enyimba Awaiting Official Communication

However, an official of Enyimba told Completesports.com on Wednesday that although they are expecting a directive from the NPFL regarding the lifting of the suspension, “at the moment, the letter hasn’t arrived”.

“When the letter comes, I’ll call to let you know,” Sam Anozie, Special Assistant to Club Chairman, Nwankwo Kanu, said after clarification from the club’s secretariat.

By Sab Osuji



