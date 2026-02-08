NPFL: Enyimba Coach Ayeni Explains Defensive Approach In Defeat To Bendel Insurance

Deji Ayeni, Enyimba head coach, has explained the reasons behind the People’s Elephant’s defensive approach in Saturday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 25 fixture away to Bendel Insurance, Completesports.com reports.

The People’s Elephant were grounded 2–0 by the ‘Benin Arsenal’, with Alex Oweilayefa opening the scoring 26 minutes after kick-off, before Efe Ubiomo put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute to seal victory for the Kennedy Boboye side at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Ayeni Defends Tactical Setup

Coach Ayeni told reporters during the post-match press conference that he deployed the same tactical approach used in their Matchday 24 victory over Bayelsa United in Aba.

Also Read: NPFL: Bendel Insurance Beat Enyimba To Boost Continental Qualification Hopes

Responding to questions on why he fielded more defenders and midfielders while deploying only one attacker, Ayeni explained that the system gave his side numerical superiority in attack and better cover when defending.

“Well, you see, that’s tactics. Tactics have different responsibilities and operations,” Ayeni began.

“It means that when we lose the ball, it becomes 4-5-1. If you say it is defence-oriented, you’re right. But when we are attacking, we have numerical advantage; it becomes 4-1-5.

“So, putting a lone striker with supporting attackers is the same formation we played against Bayelsa United and we got our win. The only thing is that there is no tactical formation that does not have its moment of breakdown.”

Enyimba Mistakes Punished By Insurance

Ayeni praised his players’ attitude, especially after the break, but admitted that lapses at the back proved costly.

“I give it to the boys, especially in the second half. They came out with the mindset of equalising, but the goal wasn’t coming,” he said.

“The home team capitalised on our mistakes and mix-up in defence to get their second goal.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ikhana Relives 1980 AFCON Glory, Enyimba’s Historic Champions League Win And Life Well Spent In Football

“That’s football. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don’t. Be that as it may, I give credit to Bendel Insurance for their win today. I will go back home, work on the lapses in the team and restrategise ahead of our next game.”

Enyimba Second-Half Tactical Shift

The Aba giants emerged from their shell in the second half, pressing aggressively and pinning Insurance back, but the nine-time champions froze in the final third.

Ayeni revealed that a tactical adjustment at half-time was responsible for the team’s improved performance after the break.

“I made them understand that now that they have scored against us, there was no need to be overly defence-conscious again,” Ayeni said of his half-time team talk.

“So, we had to go out and attack. In the course of that, we got our chances several times but were unable to convert them.

“Bendel Insurance are very good at blocking. They are determined, aggressive, and well-organised,” the Enyimba gaffer concluded.

By Sab Osuji



