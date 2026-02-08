Turkey: Osimhen On Target As Galatasaray Beat Rizespor Away

Victor Osimhen was on target as Galatasaray defeated Caykur Rizespor 3-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Galatasaray scored the opening goal through Baris Yilmaz, who nodded home Noa Lang’s cross.

Yilmaz teed up Yunus Akgün for Galatasaray’s second goal two minutes after the hour mark.

Osimhen scored Okan Buruk’s side third goal in the 73rd minute.

Read Also:Belgium: Sor Scores In Genk’s Home Win Over Anderlecht

It was Osimhen’s 15th goal of the season for the title holders.

Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the table to six points following the win.

The Yellow and Reds have 52 points from 21 games, while second-placed Fenerbahce, who still have a game in hand have amassed 46 points.

Galatasaray will host Eyuspor in their next league game on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



