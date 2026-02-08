Close Menu
    EPL: Uche Benched In Crystal Palace Win Vs Brighton

    Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was missing in action as Crystal Palace defeated Brighton 1-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game at the American Express Stadium.

    The Nigerian international has made 12 appearances in the ongoing season for Palace and bagged one assist.

    In a game of very few chances, returning AFCON star Sarr proved the difference for the Eagles after a clinical finish from debutant Evann Guessand’s through ball just after the hour mark to earn the bragging rights for the Eagles.

    Brighton continued to toil to find a way back into the game but continued to lack any sort of killer touch as they looked a shadow of the side which was troubling the Champions League places at the start of December.

    Palace climb above a place and a point above Brighton into 13th place with 32 points, nine points above the bottom three.


