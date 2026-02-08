Belgium: Sor Scores In Genk’s Home Win Over Anderlecht

Nigerian striker Yira Collins Sor was on target as KRC Genk defeated Anderlecht 2-0 at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Sor, who was named among the substitutes replaced Medina Ortiz in the 64th minute.

The 25-year-old opened scoring for the Smurfs four minutes later.

The former Flying Eagles star has so far registered three goals, and one assist in 18 league appearances for Genk this season.

Robin Mirisola scored the home team’s second goal six minutes from time.

Genk moved to eighth position on the table with 32 points from 24 games.

Anderlecht remain in fourth position with 36 points.

Genk will travel to KV Mechelen for their next league game on Friday, 13 February.

By Adeboye Amosu



