Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Belgium: Sor Scores In Genk’s Home Win Over Anderlecht

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian striker Yira Collins Sor was on target as KRC Genk defeated Anderlecht 2-0 at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday afternoon.

    Sor, who was named among the substitutes replaced Medina Ortiz in the 64th minute.

    The 25-year-old opened scoring for the Smurfs four minutes later.

    Read Also:Onuachu Honoured To Captain Trabzonspor

    The former Flying Eagles star has so far registered three goals, and one assist in 18 league appearances for Genk this season.

    Robin Mirisola scored the home team’s second goal six minutes from time.

    Genk moved to eighth position on the table with 32 points from 24 games.

    Anderlecht remain in fourth position with 36 points.

    Genk will travel to KV Mechelen for their next league game on Friday, 13 February.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.