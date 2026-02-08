Onuachu Honoured To Captain Trabzonspor

Paul Onuachu can’t hide his excitement after leading Trabzonspor in the 3-0 victory over Samsunspor.

Onuachu, who was handed the captain’s armband for the first time since his arrival at the club grabbed a brace in the encounter.

The Nigeria international also had a goal disallowed in the game.

The 31-year-old opened scoring for Trabzonspor with a powerful header after 23 minutes, and sealed the win nine minutes from time.

Onuachu is now the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight this season with 15 goals.

“I have great faith in the quality of our team and our players. I prefer to speak during events, not after,” Onuachu was quoted by beinsports.

“On the field, I told my teammates how much I believe in their quality. Our fans were fantastic today. They traveled such a long way to support us.

“This victory is a gift to them. It is a great honor for me to take the field as the captain of a team like Trabzonspor.”

By Adeboye Amosu



