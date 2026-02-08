Arokodare Promises To Keep Delivering For Wolves

Tolu Arokodare has vowed to keep delivering for struggling Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completessports.com.

Arokodare scored in Rob Edwards’ side 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Nigeria international’s second league goal of the season for Wolves.

The 25-year-old stated that he is not thinking about himself but the team.

“Now I’m not really thinking about myself. I’m thinking more about the team, because if the team is doing great, then I’ll be doing great too,” Arokodare told the club’s official website.

” The individual performances, they come second, the team comes first. Obviously, it’s not easy, but I just have to stay focused, help my teammates and they help me, and together we will all achieve what we want, and that’s getting three points.”

Arokodare highlighted the performance of debutants Angel Gomes and Adams Armstrong as a positive on a disappointing outing at Molineux.

On Performance Of Debutants

“I think we all saw them today – they were both exceptional. That shows the quality they bring to the team. I’m very, very happy for them on their debuts for the team, how they played, how they performed,” added Arokodare.

“They played like they’ve been here the whole season, like they’ve been training with us the whole season. You can see how they blended in well, they’ve been amazing in training, and hopefully more of this is to come from them.”



