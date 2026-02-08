He’s One Of The Best Players In Europe –Super Eagles Star Hails Lookman

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has described Ademola Lookman as one of the best players in Europe at the moment.



Recall that Lookman signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Atletico Madrid and will play at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2030.



The Nigerian international took no time to announce himself to La Liga as he scored a goal and got an assist in his first match against Real Betis in Copa del Rey.

However, reacting to his move, Sadiq in a chat with Sporty TV, stated that Lookman has joined the best league in the world.



“I’m glad to see him coming here to La Liga because probably this is the best league in the world and you know the best league needs the best players,”



“And Ademola Lookman is one of the best players right now and, you know, it’s time for La Liga to know who he is and the world also will confirm who he is and I will wish him all the best and I will see him soon.”



