Lookman Gears Up For First LaLiga Home Appearance

Ademola Lookman will be looking to make his LaLiga home debut when Atletico Madrid host Real Betis at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Lookman made his Atletico Madrid bow against same opponent in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The Nigeria international registered one goal, and one assist in the 5-0 rout.

The 28-year-old now have the opportunity to impress in front of the home fans.

The tricky winger linked up with Diego Simeone’s side from Atalanta on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Atletico sit in third position on the LaLiga standings with 45 points from 22 matches.

Real Betis are fifth with 35 points from same number of matches.



