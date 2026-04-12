NPFL: Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot, Enyimba Thrash Katsina United

Rivers United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Plateau United.

Wisdom Samuel netted the winning goal in the 11th minute.

Rivers United top the standings with 58 points from 34 games.

Rangers dropped to second spot after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Niger Tornadoes.

In Aba, Enyimba thrashed Katsina United 3-0 to boost their survival hopes.

Stanley Dimgba, Chidera Michael, and Wonah Williams were on target for Enyimba in the game.

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Shooting Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Kun Khalifat defeated Warri Wolves 3-0.

Uchechukwu Onuoha bagged a brace for Kun Khalifat, while Mmesoma Nnorom scored the other goal.

In Yenagoa, Wikki Tourists recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Bayelsa United 1-0.

Imamu Bala netted the winner in the 67th minute.

Ikorodu City thrashed Kano Pillars 3-0 with Joseph Arumala, Tosin Oyedokun, and Abayomi Ayodeji scoring for the hosts.

Full Results

3SC 0-0 Kwara Utd

Barau 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers

Enyimba 3-0 Katsina Utd

Bayelsa Utd 0-1 Wikki

Ikorodu City 3-0 Kano Pillars

Rivers Utd 1-0 Plateau Utd

Kun Khalifat 3-0 Wolves



