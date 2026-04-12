NNL: Amuneke Admits Heartland Missed Promotion Chance After First-Stanza Struggles

Emmanuel Amuneke, Technical Manager of Heartland FC, has admitted that the Naze Millionaires missed the opportunity to secure promotion back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) during the first stanza of their 2025/2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign, Completesports.com reports.

The former FC Barcelona and Super Eagles winger spoke after Heartland’s 1-0 win over Crown FC Ogbomoso in the final NNL Conference A fixture at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Jonathan Osondu scored the match-winner in the 82nd minute of a pulsating contest, with Heartland finishing third on the table with 27 points. Inter Lagos finished top with 29 points, while Beyond Limits Football Academy secured second place with 28 points.

Heartland’s Costly NNL 2025/26 First Stanza

Reflecting on his team’s failure to secure an immediate return to the elite league, the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets stated that Heartland lost their chance in the first stanza of the season.

Also Read: NNL: Heartland Fume Over Reschedule Snub As Promotion Dream Ends

“To be honest, I think when you reflect back on the whole scenario, you see that we missed the promotion opportunity based on our performance in the first stanza,” Amuneke began.

Amuneke Laments Wastefulness In Front Of Goal

“In the first stanza, we were not effective and clinical, even though we created lots of chances in every game. We weren’t clinical in front of goal. In football, scoring goals enables you to win, earn points, and improve your position on the league table. I think it’s one of the major areas we need to look into.

“In the first stanza, there were lots of mistakes — individual errors — but in the second stanza we corrected them by bringing in new players who stabilised the team with their qualities.

“I’m happy with the way we played in the second stanza, but no matter how well we performed, the truth remains that we didn’t do very well in the first stanza.”

Heartland Coach Kennedy Appreciates Fans’ Support

Amuneke also sent a heartfelt message of appreciation to the club’s fans and supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the campaign.

“I really thank them for their support. Football is not mathematics, where one plus one gives two. But the good thing is that in this team, there is a process and a system we are following to ensure that we achieve our objectives in the near future,” he emphasised.

Amuneke Reacts To Hard-Fought Win Over Crown FC

On the final-day clash against Crown FC, Amuneke admitted it was a difficult encounter, stressing that the key objective was to secure victory.

Also Read: NNL: Amuneke Hails Heartland’s Growing Teamwork After Dominant Win Over Gateway

“The first thing for us was to win the game, although it wasn’t an easy one. We were not able to control the game in the first half.

“Instead, we played to the demands of Crown. But in the second half, we stepped up and created chances. We were able to convert one, which gave us victory.

“Sometimes, it’s not about how well or badly you play. Being effective in front of goal is what matters, and we were effective enough to score the winning goal.”

By Sab Osuji



