Borussia Dortmund Line Up Move For Nwaneri

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.
Nwaneri joined Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille on loan in January.
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer, despite his potential and reputation.
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Dortmund are planning to make a summer move for the player.
Arsenal will reportedly seek £40-50m to sell the youngster.
Whether the player has a preferred destination among the interested clubs is unclear.
Nwaneri’s contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2030.