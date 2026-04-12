Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    World Football

    Borussia Dortmund Line Up Move For Nwaneri

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

    Nwaneri joined Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille on loan in January.

    According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer, despite his potential and reputation.

    Read Also:Dele-Bashiru Doubtful For Lazio Vs Fiorentina

    Dortmund are planning to make a summer move for the player.

    Arsenal will reportedly seek £40-50m to sell the youngster.

    Whether the player has a preferred destination among the interested clubs is unclear.

    Nwaneri’s contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2030.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.