Borussia Dortmund Line Up Move For Nwaneri

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri joined Ligue 1 club Olympic Marseille on loan in January.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer, despite his potential and reputation.

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Dortmund are planning to make a summer move for the player.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet TSG Hoffenheim 2.827 1xbet X Draw 4.025 1xbet Borussia Dortmund 2.42 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 Borussia Dortmund's away matches, both teams scored. Borussia Dortmund over 0.5 goals Borussia Dortmund scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches. Over 3.5 goals 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by TSG 1899 Hoffenheim against Borussia Dortmund ended with more than 3.5 goals.

Arsenal will reportedly seek £40-50m to sell the youngster.

Whether the player has a preferred destination among the interested clubs is unclear.

Nwaneri’s contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2030.



