I Did Some Bad Things At Man United —Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has opened up on the way he left Manchester United, admitting he did some “bad things” during his final six months at the club.

Garnacho left Old Trafford last summer in a £40m move to Chelsea after not being involved in Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad during pre-season.

Before departing the club, Garnacho was pictured wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back.

After United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, in which Garnacho came on as a second-half substitute, the Argentine’s brother claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by Amorim.

When asked if he regrets the way he left Old Trafford, Garnacho said (via Sky Sports): “Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start.

“From Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team. So it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone.”

Also Read: Garnacho: No Regret Leaving Man United

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 1.623 1xbet X Draw 4.535 1xbet Leeds United 5.59 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester United over 0.5 goals Manchester United scored more than 0.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. Manchester United over 1.5 goals Manchester United scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches. Draw Leeds United has drawn 8 of their last 10 away matches.

He added: “I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it’s not a bad thing.

“I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things.

“But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here [at Chelsea] and still in the Premier League at a club like this. Everyone knows the team we have and the things we can do.

“Sometimes, we have better moments or worse moments, I am proud to be here but with United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, no one in the club or the team-mates. It’s just a moment in life that changes and life continues. I have no regrets.”

“From the fans, the stadium, everything was really good. It’s just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man Utd.”



