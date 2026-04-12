Dele-Bashiru Doubtful For Lazio Vs Fiorentina

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is a major doubt for Lazio’s upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina after missing training due to muscle fatigue,reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian midfielder has been absent from sessions in the build-up to the game, casting uncertainty over his availability.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Dele-Bashiru could still be named in the squad, but it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to feature.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet ACF Fiorentina 2.414 1xbet X Draw 3.11 1xbet Lazio Rome 3.575 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights ACF Fiorentina -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against ACF Fiorentina, Lazio has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Lazio's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Halftime draw Lazio has drawn at halftime in 7 of their last 10 away matches.

The 25-year-old has been a regular presence in Lazio’s midfield in recent weeks, playing alongside Danilo Cataldi and Kenneth Taylor.

He has made 17 league appearances for the Biancocelesti this season.

Lazio head into the fixture in good form, having gone unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches.



