Handball: Nigeria’s U-18, U-20 Men’s Teams Emerge Champions Of IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 Tourney

Nigeria’s Under-18 and Under-20 men’s handball teams have emerged champions of the IHF Trophy Africa Zone 3 tournament after commanding victories in their respective finals in Lomé on Saturday.

The Coach Abdulhakim Yakubu tutored U-18 side delivered a dominant display in the Youth final, defeating Ivory Coast 32–19 to clinch the title.

In the Junior category, the U-20 team, guided by Coach David Emmanuel, also produced a commanding performance to defeat Benin Republic 39–29 in the final.

Nigeria established early dominance with a 22–16 halftime lead and maintained their intensity after the break to secure win.

By virtue of their triumphs, both teams have now qualified to represent Zone 3 at the IHF Trophy Africa Continental Phase scheduled to hold later in the year, where they will compete against the best teams from other zones across the continent.



