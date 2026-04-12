Union Berlin Appoint First Women’s Coach In Bundesliga History

Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as their caretaker coach until the end of the season.

Eta becomes the first woman to serve as head coach in the men’s Bundesliga.

“The men’s professional team will approach the final phase of the season and the fight to avoid relegation under the leadership of Marie-Louise Eta, who has been the head coach of the U19 junior team and is the future head coach of the women’s professional team,” Union Berlin announced on their official website.

The 34-year-old shared her excitement after stepping into the role.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Union Berlin 2.257 1xbet X Draw 3.71 1xbet VFL Wolfsburg 3.3 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Union Berlin win VfL Wolfsburg has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches. Union Berlin -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, VfL Wolfsburg has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 VfL Wolfsburg's away matches, both teams scored.

“I’m delighted that the club has entrusted me with this demanding task. One of Union’s strengths has always been to pull together and combine all our efforts in situations like this,”she said.

“And of course, I’m convinced that with this team we can secure the crucial points.”

Eta will manage her first game at home to Wolfsburg on 18 April.



