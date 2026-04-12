Sevilla Boss Counts On Adams To Avoid Relegation

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia Plaza is counting on Akor Adams to play a key role in the club’s battle to avoid relegation.

Los Rojiblancos ended a three-game losing streak in LaLiga with an impressive 2-1 home victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

The win lifted Sevilla to 15th place on the table, putting them three points clear of the relegation zone.

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Adams had earlier opened the scoring for Plaza’s side in the clash against Atletico.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.9 1xbet X Draw 4.52 1xbet FC Barcelona 1.859 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win FC Barcelona has won 3 of their last 4 away meetings against Atletico Madrid. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 FC Barcelona's away matches, both teams scored. FC Barcelona over 0.5 goals FC Barcelona scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches.

The Nigeria international is currently Sevilla’s top scorer in LaLiga this season, having netted eight goals in 26 appearances.

“Akor still has more to offer because we know what he’s capable of. Rubén gave everything until he ran out of energy,” Plaza told the club’s official website.

“The academy players must provide that extra spark, but every player is important.”



