NPFL: Omokaro Eyes Bendel Insurance Top-Three Finish After Abia Warriors Win

Bendel Insurance Assistant Coach, Charles Omokaro, has spoken of Bendel Insurance’s target of a possible top-three finish in the ongoing 2025/2026 NPFL campaign, Completesports.com reports.

Omokaro took temporary charge of the Benin Arsenal in their Matchday 34 clash against Abia Warriors following the 17-match suspension slammed on Head Coach Kennedy Boboye by the NPFL over his alleged complicity in the ugly incident that overshadowed Bendel Insurance’s 2-2 draw against Plateau United during the Matchday 32 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on March 28, 2026.

Omokaro Reflects On Hard-Fought Win Over Abia Warriors

Omokaro spoke during the post-match conference after Bendel Insurance’s pyrrhic 1-0 win over Abia Warriors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City on Saturday.

Also Read: NPFL: Bendel Insurance Pip Abia Warriors To End Three-Game Winless Streak

Chinedu Nwosu scored the match-winner two minutes past the hour mark, a result that lifted Insurance to 7th position in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) standings with 49 points.

Responding to reporters’ questions during the post-match press conference, the Bendel Insurance stand-in gaffer stressed that Abia Warriors gave the Benin Arsenals a tough fight.

Coach Targets Strong Finish In Remaining Fixtures

Omokaro stressed that Bendel Insurance will continue to hold their heads high in the remaining games, starting with the Matchday 35 trip to Wikki Tourists, with a view to securing maximum points to enhance their chances of a top-three finish and a place in next year’s CAF inter-club competitions.

“It was a tough match against Abia Warriors today,” began the former Bendel Insurance forward.

“Though we knew it was going to be a difficult game because Abia Warriors are a very strong side, also with their eyes firmly set on a top-three finish for a place in next season’s continental games.

“But we’re happy that we gave it our best and got the maximum three points in the end.”

Omokaro Eyes Crucial Result Against Wikki Tourists

Bendel Insurance will be guests of Wikki Tourists in the coming weekend’s Matchday 35 clash in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Also Read: NPFL: Bendel Insurance Apologise, Caution Boboye Over Referee Incident

Coach Omokaro disclosed that the match against Wikki Tourists means a lot to them, emphasising that they need all three points or, at worst, a draw to keep their top-three ambition alive.

“That game against Wikki Tourists means a lot for us. We are going there with the target of winning the game to collect the three points or, at worst, a point to ensure we achieve our objective of finishing among the top three.

“Our target is to play on the continent next season, and we believe a good result against Wikki Tourists will give us a big boost towards achieving that,” Omokaro stated.

By Sab Osuji



