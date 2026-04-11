NPFL: Bendel Insurance Pip Abia Warriors To End Three-Game Winless Streak

Bendel Insurance defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 34 encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

Chinedu Nwosu scored the winning goal two minutes after the hour mark.

It was Kennedy Boboye’s side first win in their last four league matches.

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Insurance recorded two draws and one defeat from their last three league games.

The home team remain in seventh position on the table with 49 points following the win.

Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors stay in fourth position.

Eight more matchday 34 matches will be played on Sunday.



