La Liga: Sadiq Fails To Score In Seven Consecutive Games As Valencia Lose At Elche

Umar Sadiq was in action and once again failed to find the back of the net as Valencia lost 1-0 away to Elche, in La Liga on Sunday.

Sadiq has now gone seven consecutive matches without scoring for Valencia.

The Nigeria international, who was in the starting lineup, was later removed in the 61st minute.

The only goal of the game was scored by Lucas Cepeda in the 73rd minute which subjected Valencia to back-to-back defeats.

The loss means Valencia remain in 14th place on 35 points in the league table after 31 games.

Sadiq has only scored four goals in all competitions (one La Liga goal, three Copa del Rey) this campaign for Valencia.



