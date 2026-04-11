Bundesliga: Tella Features As Bayer Leverkusen Pip Borussia Dortmund

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was in action as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 14th appearance, has bagged two assists for Leverkusen this ongoing season.

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Tella was substituted in the 74th minute for Poku after an impressive display.



Robert Andrich’s spectacular strike in the 42nd minute brought an end to Borussia Dortmund’s four-game winning streak to keep Bayer Leverkusen’s UEFA Champions League hopes alive.



Despite the loss, Dortmund still maintain second position with 64 points, while Leverkusen move to 5th place with 52 points on the league table.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayer Leverkusen 1.484 1xbet X Draw 5.08 1xbet FC Augsburg 6.91 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayer 04 Leverkusen win FC Augsburg has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Bayer 04 Leverkusen halftime lead FC Augsburg has trailed at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Bayer 04 Leverkusen -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, FC Augsburg has lost by at least 1 goals.



